Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Spyre Therapeutics (SYRE) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Mizuho initiated coverage of Spyre Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:SYRE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.72% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Spyre Therapeutics is $53.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 60.72% from its latest reported closing price of $33.06 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Spyre Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 316 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spyre Therapeutics. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYRE is 0.11%, an increase of 7.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.77% to 71,570K shares. The put/call ratio of SYRE is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fairmount Funds Management holds 4,018K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 3,622K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 3,200K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,743K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 2,685K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.