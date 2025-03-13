Mizuho Initiates Coverage of S&P Global (WBAG:SPGI) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2025, Mizuho initiated coverage of S&P Global (WBAG:SPGI) with a Outperform recommendation.

There are 3,130 funds or institutions reporting positions in S&P Global. This is an increase of 101 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPGI is 0.57%, an increase of 18.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.95% to 307,895K shares.

TCI Fund Management holds 10,400K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,947K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,150K shares , representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 6.90% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,595K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,386K shares , representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 6.53% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,791K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,868K shares , representing a decrease of 13.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 11.44% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,590K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,474K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 6.00% over the last quarter.

