Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Senseonics Holdings (SENS) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2025, Mizuho initiated coverage of Senseonics Holdings (NYSEAM:SENS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 94.69% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Senseonics Holdings is $1.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.30 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents an increase of 94.69% from its latest reported closing price of $0.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Senseonics Holdings is 70MM, an increase of 209.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 151 funds or institutions reporting positions in Senseonics Holdings. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SENS is 0.01%, an increase of 52.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 34.36% to 80,936K shares. The put/call ratio of SENS is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,151K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,942K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Masters Capital Management holds 7,000K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 6,432K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,405K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,838K shares , representing an increase of 8.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SENS by 57.13% over the last quarter.

Senseonics Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of transformational glucose monitoring products designed to help people with diabetes confidently live their lives with ease. Senseonics' CGM systems, Eversense® and Eversense® XL, include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.

