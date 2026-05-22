Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Q32 Bio (QTTB) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2026, Mizuho initiated coverage of Q32 Bio (NasdaqCM:QTTB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 206.00% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Q32 Bio is $16.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 206.00% from its latest reported closing price of $5.50 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Q32 Bio is 2MM, a decrease of 96.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -11.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Q32 Bio. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 17.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QTTB is 0.09%, an increase of 156.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.04% to 9,701K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 2,253K shares representing 13.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 2,092K shares representing 12.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Opaleye Management holds 1,256K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 213K shares , representing an increase of 83.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QTTB by 1,036.54% over the last quarter.

Carlyle Group holds 1,103K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arch Venture holds 320K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.