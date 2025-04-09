Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Public Storage - Preferred Stock (PSA.PRI) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Mizuho initiated coverage of Public Storage - Preferred Stock (NYSE:PSA.PRI) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Public Storage - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSA.PRI is 0.24%, an increase of 5.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.92% to 2,895K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,176K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,217K shares , representing a decrease of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRI by 7.16% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 454K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 513K shares , representing a decrease of 13.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRI by 16.30% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 433K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 379K shares , representing an increase of 12.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRI by 8.86% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 253K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 239K shares , representing an increase of 5.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRI by 4.52% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 160K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRI by 2.82% over the last quarter.

