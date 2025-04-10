Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Public Storage (BMV:PSA) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Mizuho initiated coverage of Public Storage (BMV:PSA) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,543 funds or institutions reporting positions in Public Storage. This is an decrease of 41 owner(s) or 2.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSA is 0.47%, an increase of 4.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.23% to 261,635K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,078K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,229K shares , representing a decrease of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA by 7.19% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,912K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,104K shares , representing a decrease of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA by 20.20% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 5,433K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,840K shares , representing an increase of 10.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA by 1.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,958K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,014K shares , representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA by 19.80% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,266K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,125K shares , representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA by 19.48% over the last quarter.

