Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Papa John's International (PZZA) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Mizuho initiated coverage of Papa John's International (NasdaqGS:PZZA) with a Neutral recommendation.

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Papa John's International is $53.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 3.17% from its latest reported closing price of $51.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Papa John's International is 2,321MM, an increase of 11.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.35.

There are 567 funds or institutions reporting positions in Papa John's International. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 6.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PZZA is 0.12%, an increase of 10.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.84% to 44,324K shares. The put/call ratio of PZZA is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,950K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,017K shares , representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PZZA by 14.20% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,700K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,538K shares , representing an increase of 9.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PZZA by 19.26% over the last quarter.

Irth Capital Management holds 1,629K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,617K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,539K shares , representing an increase of 4.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PZZA by 17.85% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 1,615K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,604K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PZZA by 4.35% over the last quarter.

