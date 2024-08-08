Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Olin (OLN) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, Mizuho initiated coverage of Olin (NYSE:OLN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.60% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Olin is $52.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 27.60% from its latest reported closing price of $40.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Olin is 8,956MM, an increase of 36.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 883 funds or institutions reporting positions in Olin. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OLN is 0.27%, an increase of 12.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.67% to 127,270K shares. The put/call ratio of OLN is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 7,071K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,602K shares , representing an increase of 6.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLN by 9.29% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 5,414K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,029K shares , representing an increase of 7.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLN by 57.93% over the last quarter.

Yacktman Asset Management holds 4,212K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,293K shares , representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLN by 17.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,767K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,848K shares , representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLN by 2.74% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,742K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,720K shares , representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLN by 1.32% over the last quarter.

Olin Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Olin Corporation is a leading vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition. The chemical products produced include chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach and hydrochloric acid. Winchester's principal manufacturing facilities produce and distribute sporting ammunition, law enforcement ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges.

