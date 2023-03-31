Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Vigil Neuroscience (VIGL) with Buy Recommendation

On March 31, 2023, Mizuho initiated coverage of Vigil Neuroscience with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 109.31% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vigil Neuroscience is $20.91. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 109.31% from its latest reported closing price of $9.99.

The projected annual revenue for Vigil Neuroscience is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.36.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 5,837K shares representing 16.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northpond Ventures holds 4,214K shares representing 11.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 2,243K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,286K shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIGL by 76.33% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,164K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,166K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIGL by 40.62% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 2,104K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,363K shares, representing a decrease of 12.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIGL by 12.13% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vigil Neuroscience. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIGL is 0.90%, an increase of 24.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.77% to 24,998K shares.

