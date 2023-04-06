Mizuho Initiates Coverage of VICI Properties (VICI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Mizuho initiated coverage of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.67% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for VICI Properties is $38.44. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 19.67% from its latest reported closing price of $32.12.

The projected annual revenue for VICI Properties is $3,223MM, an increase of 21.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.44.

VICI Properties Declares $0.39 Dividend

On March 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share ($1.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 23, 2023 received the payment on April 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.39 per share.

At the current share price of $32.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.86%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.20%, the lowest has been 4.02%, and the highest has been 10.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.87 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.40 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.31%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JHML - John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF holds 22K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VICI by 0.67% over the last quarter.

SHP ETF Trust - FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

SSPIX - SIMT S&P 500 Index Fund Class F holds 23K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VICI by 0.75% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Group holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 44.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICI by 31.38% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,367K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,215K shares, representing a decrease of 11.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICI by 67.48% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1725 funds or institutions reporting positions in VICI Properties. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 4.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VICI is 0.56%, an increase of 11.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.27% to 1,115,295K shares. The put/call ratio of VICI is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

VICI Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

VICI Properties Inc. is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 28 gaming facilities comprising over 47 million square feet and features approximately 17,800 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Century Casinos, Inc., Hard Rock International Inc., JACK Entertainment LLC and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also has an investment in the Chelsea Piers, New York facility and owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' strategy is to create the nation's highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.

