Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Verastem (VSTM) with Neutral Recommendation

On March 30, 2023, Mizuho initiated coverage of Verastem with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 825.96% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Verastem is $4.16. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $5.78. The average price target represents an increase of 825.96% from its latest reported closing price of $0.45.

The projected annual revenue for Verastem is $17MM, an increase of 550.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.34.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 26,989K shares representing 13.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 19,023K shares representing 9.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,975K shares, representing a decrease of 5.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSTM by 53.93% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 16,503K shares representing 8.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,200K shares, representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSTM by 53.18% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 9,224K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,683K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verastem. This is a decrease of 39 owner(s) or 22.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSTM is 0.01%, a decrease of 46.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.33% to 107,278K shares. The put/call ratio of VSTM is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

Verastem Background Information

Verastem Oncology is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of new medicines to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with cancer. The company's pipeline is focused on novel small molecule drugs that inhibit critical signaling pathways in cancer that promote cancer cell survival and tumor growth, including RAF/MEK inhibition and focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibition.

