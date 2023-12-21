Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Utz Brands (UTZ) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 20, 2023, Mizuho initiated coverage of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.94% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Utz Brands is 15.81. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 3.94% from its latest reported closing price of 15.21.

The projected annual revenue for Utz Brands is 1,464MM, an increase of 1.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.55.

Utz Brands Declares $0.06 Dividend

On December 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.23 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 18, 2023 will receive the payment on January 4, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $15.21 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.50%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.57%, the lowest has been 0.80%, and the highest has been 2.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.45 (n=222).

The current dividend yield is 0.15 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.05%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 389 funds or institutions reporting positions in Utz Brands. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UTZ is 0.12%, a decrease of 14.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.72% to 90,932K shares. The put/call ratio of UTZ is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Champlain Investment Partners holds 5,940K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,916K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTZ by 13.11% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,438K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,338K shares, representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTZ by 89.11% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,765K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,883K shares, representing a decrease of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTZ by 58.54% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,352K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,353K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTZ by 14.83% over the last quarter.

Df Dent holds 4,011K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,181K shares, representing an increase of 20.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTZ by 12.04% over the last quarter.

Utz Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Utz manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks under popular brands including Utz®, On The Border®, Zapp’s®, Golden Flake®, Good Health®, Boulder Canyon®, Hawaiian® Brand, and Tortiyahs! ® among others. After nearly a century with strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz’s products are distributed nationally and internationally through grocery, mass merchant, club, convenience, drug and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates fourteen facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Washington, and Massachusetts.

