Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2023, Mizuho initiated coverage of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:SNDX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.08% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Syndax Pharmaceuticals is 35.62. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 70.08% from its latest reported closing price of 20.94.

The projected annual revenue for Syndax Pharmaceuticals is 14MM, a decrease of 89.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 392 funds or institutions reporting positions in Syndax Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNDX is 0.19%, a decrease of 21.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 76,406K shares. The put/call ratio of SNDX is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,642K shares representing 9.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,444K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 24.66% over the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 3,600K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,262K shares, representing an increase of 9.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 8.95% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 3,092K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 2,821K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,872K shares, representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 21.43% over the last quarter.

PFM Health Sciences holds 2,715K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,172K shares, representing an increase of 19.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 5.01% over the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. The Company's pipeline includes SNDX-5613, a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin-MLL binding interaction, axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, and entinostat, a class I HDAC inhibitor.

