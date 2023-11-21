Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Sunrun (RUN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2023, Mizuho initiated coverage of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 127.72% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sunrun is 27.12. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 127.72% from its latest reported closing price of 11.91.

The projected annual revenue for Sunrun is 2,514MM, an increase of 6.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 742 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunrun. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RUN is 0.20%, an increase of 7.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.62% to 225,834K shares. The put/call ratio of RUN is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 14,182K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,433K shares, representing an increase of 26.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 2.47% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 13,997K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 10,593K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,269K shares, representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 28.20% over the last quarter.

Greenvale Capital LLP holds 7,200K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,250K shares, representing an increase of 13.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 3.79% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 7,138K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,721K shares, representing an increase of 5.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 92.81% over the last quarter.

Sunrun Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sunrun, is the nation's leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services company. Founded in 2007, Sunrun pioneered home solar service plans to make local clean energy more accessible to everyone for little to no upfront cost. Sunrun's innovative home battery solution, Brightbox, brings families affordable, resilient, and reliable energy. The company can also manage and share stored solar energy from the batteries to provide benefits to households, utilities, and the electric grid while reducing our reliance on polluting energy sources.

