Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Suburban Propane Partners LP - Unit (SPH) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, Mizuho initiated coverage of Suburban Propane Partners LP - Unit (NYSE:SPH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.04% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Suburban Propane Partners LP - Unit is 17.34. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 13.04% from its latest reported closing price of 15.34.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.48.

Suburban Propane Partners LP - Unit Declares $0.32 Dividend

On April 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 2, 2023 will receive the payment on May 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

At the current share price of $15.34 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.47%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.77%, the lowest has been 6.69%, and the highest has been 21.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.47 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.52 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.46%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 172 funds or institutions reporting positions in Suburban Propane Partners LP - Unit. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPH is 0.10%, a decrease of 21.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.19% to 16,320K shares. The put/call ratio of SPH is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 2,479K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,199K shares, representing a decrease of 69.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPH by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,339K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

MLPEX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund Class C holds 1,040K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Natixis holds 805K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 403K shares, representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPH by 141.80% over the last quarter.

MLPRX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Fund Class C holds 796K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners Background Information

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly-traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban has been in the customer service business since 1928. The Partnership serves the energy needs of approximately 1.0 million residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations in 41 states.

