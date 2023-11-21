Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Shoals Technologies Group Inc - (SHLS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2023, Mizuho initiated coverage of Shoals Technologies Group Inc - (NASDAQ:SHLS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 99.01% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shoals Technologies Group Inc - is 29.77. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 99.01% from its latest reported closing price of 14.96.

The projected annual revenue for Shoals Technologies Group Inc - is 518MM, an increase of 14.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 654 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shoals Technologies Group Inc -. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 5.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHLS is 0.31%, an increase of 2.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.61% to 223,784K shares. The put/call ratio of SHLS is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,045K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,281K shares, representing an increase of 27.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHLS by 85.19% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 8,744K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,521K shares, representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHLS by 21.90% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,368K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,966K shares, representing an increase of 22.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHLS by 88.08% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,273K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,727K shares, representing a decrease of 23.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHLS by 94.42% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 6,171K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,167K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHLS by 36.22% over the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shoals Technologies Group is the leading manufacturer of balance of systems solutions worldwide. Consistently providing customers with innovative designs and superior quality products, the company has seen exponential growth since its founding in 1996. With over 35 GW of BOS products deployed globally, Shoals maintains a diverse portfolio of solar balance of systems products, including combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnect boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, wire, in-line fuses, and racking and monitoring solutions. ​

