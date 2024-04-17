Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2024, Mizuho initiated coverage of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.25% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Royal Caribbean Cruises is 150.96. The forecasts range from a low of 116.15 to a high of $182.70. The average price target represents an increase of 19.25% from its latest reported closing price of 126.60.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Royal Caribbean Cruises is 14,725MM, an increase of 5.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1546 funds or institutions reporting positions in Royal Caribbean Cruises. This is an increase of 542 owner(s) or 53.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCL is 0.23%, an increase of 35.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.35% to 268,462K shares. The put/call ratio of RCL is 1.53, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 29,766K shares representing 11.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,532K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCL by 26.56% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 29,310K shares representing 11.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,958K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCL by 25.66% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 20,391K shares representing 7.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,459K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCL by 7.27% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 17,759K shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,528K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCL by 26.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,831K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,776K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCL by 26.61% over the last quarter.

Royal Caribbean Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., doing business as Royal Caribbean Group, is a cruise vacation company that owns four global brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara and Silversea. Royal Caribbean Group is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, our brands operate 61 ships with an additional 15 on order as of December 21, 2020.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.