Mizuho Initiates Coverage of ResMed (RMD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Mizuho initiated coverage of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.20% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ResMed is $260.99. The forecasts range from a low of $221.19 to a high of $294.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.20% from its latest reported closing price of $226.55.

The projected annual revenue for ResMed is $4,021MM, an increase of 6.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.55.

ResMed Declares $0.44 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 received the payment on March 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share.

At the current share price of $226.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.78%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.97%, the lowest has been 0.58%, and the highest has been 1.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.28 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.69 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DGRW - WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund N holds 32K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 8.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 11.93% over the last quarter.

PLRG - Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 69.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 46.58% over the last quarter.

Wealth Advisory Solutions holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Chatham Capital Group holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stephens holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 9.43% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1419 funds or institutions reporting positions in ResMed. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 2.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMD is 0.31%, an increase of 7.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.70% to 107,498K shares. The put/call ratio of RMD is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

(This description is provided by the company.)

ResMed pioneers innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Its comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, the company improves quality of life, reduces the impact of chronic disease, and lowers costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries.

