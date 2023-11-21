Mizuho Initiates Coverage of ReNew Energy Global plc - (RNW) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2023, Mizuho initiated coverage of ReNew Energy Global plc - (NASDAQ:RNW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.80% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for ReNew Energy Global plc - is 8.10. The forecasts range from a low of 6.62 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 25.80% from its latest reported closing price of 6.44.

The projected annual revenue for ReNew Energy Global plc - is 1,360MM, a decrease of 98.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 118 funds or institutions reporting positions in ReNew Energy Global plc -. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 4.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNW is 0.42%, an increase of 14.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.93% to 132,501K shares. The put/call ratio of RNW is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 76,501K shares representing 22.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 9,897K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,166K shares, representing an increase of 17.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNW by 5.35% over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 7,133K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,325K shares, representing a decrease of 16.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNW by 50.36% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 4,853K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,334K shares, representing an increase of 10.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNW by 12.14% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,316K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,760K shares, representing a decrease of 13.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNW by 91.59% over the last quarter.

ReNew Energy Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ReNew is one of the largest renewable energy Independent Power Producers (IPPs) in India and globally. ReNew develops, builds, owns and operates utility-scale wind and solar energy projects, hydro projects and distributed solar energy projects. As of August 31, 2021, ReNew had a total capacity of approximately 10.2 GW of renewable energy projects across India including commissioned and committed projects.

