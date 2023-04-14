Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Nevro (NVRO) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Mizuho initiated coverage of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.42% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nevro is $45.39. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 24.42% from its latest reported closing price of $36.48.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Nevro is $460MM, an increase of 13.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.06.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TRSSX - T. Rowe Price Institutional Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 144K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Exchange Traded Concepts holds 37K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 12.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVRO by 99,497.35% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 137.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVRO by 76.22% over the last quarter.

ESML - iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF holds 16K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVRO by 0.70% over the last quarter.

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. holds 27K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 48.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVRO by 99.83% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 429 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nevro. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVRO is 0.13%, a decrease of 6.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.56% to 43,199K shares. The put/call ratio of NVRO is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

Nevro Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on providing innovative products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. Nevro has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. HF10 therapy has demonstrated the ability to reduce or eliminate opioids in =65% of patients across six peer-reviewed clinical studies. The Senza® System, Senza II™ System, and the Senza® Omnia™ System are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary HF10® therapy. Senza, Senza II, Senza Omnia, HF10, Nevro and the Nevro logo are trademarks of Nevro Corp.

See all Nevro regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.