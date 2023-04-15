Mizuho Initiates Coverage of LivaNova (LIVN) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Mizuho initiated coverage of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.25% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for LivaNova is $70.38. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 65.25% from its latest reported closing price of $42.59.

The projected annual revenue for LivaNova is $1,066MM, an increase of 4.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.54.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TPWCX - TIAA-CREF Social Choice Low Carbon Equity Fund Premier Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SWSSX - Schwab Small-Cap Index Fund holds 121K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 14.10% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - ATM Mid Cap Managed Volatility Portfolio Class K holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 1.03% over the last quarter.

TSGUX - Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group holds 304K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 551 funds or institutions reporting positions in LivaNova. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIVN is 0.19%, a decrease of 2.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.69% to 63,904K shares. The put/call ratio of LIVN is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

LivaNova Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology and innovation company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to provide hope for patients and their families through innovative medical technologies, delivering life-changing improvements for both the Head and Heart. Headquartered in London, LivaNova employs approximately 4,000 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems worldwide.

