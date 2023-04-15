Mizuho Initiates Coverage of LivaNova (LIVN) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Mizuho initiated coverage of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.25% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for LivaNova is $70.38. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 65.25% from its latest reported closing price of $42.59.

The projected annual revenue for LivaNova is $1,066MM, an increase of 4.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.54.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Russell Small holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 11.08% over the last quarter.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. - Calvert VP Russell 2000 Small Cap Index Portfolio - I Class holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SSMHX - State Street Small holds 14K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 6.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 7.50% over the last quarter.

Profunds - Profund Vp Ultrasmall-cap holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 4.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 5.75% over the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Small-cap Growth Portfolio holds 40K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing an increase of 21.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 32.08% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 551 funds or institutions reporting positions in LivaNova. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIVN is 0.19%, a decrease of 2.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.69% to 63,904K shares. The put/call ratio of LIVN is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

LivaNova Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology and innovation company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to provide hope for patients and their families through innovative medical technologies, delivering life-changing improvements for both the Head and Heart. Headquartered in London, LivaNova employs approximately 4,000 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems worldwide.

