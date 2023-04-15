Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Mizuho initiated coverage of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.19% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Inspire Medical Systems is $311.41. The forecasts range from a low of $292.90 to a high of $346.50. The average price target represents an increase of 19.19% from its latest reported closing price of $261.26.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Inspire Medical Systems is $526MM, an increase of 28.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.54.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HISCX - Hartford Small Cap Growth Hls Fund Ia holds 15K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

National Bank Of Canada holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 128.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 89.73% over the last quarter.

GSATX - Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Insights Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 2,204.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 93.79% over the last quarter.

OHIO NATIONAL FUND INC - ON BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Growth Portfolio holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VSEQX - Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 67K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing an increase of 22.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 68.16% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 769 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inspire Medical Systems. This is an increase of 87 owner(s) or 12.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INSP is 0.49%, an increase of 24.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.45% to 36,123K shares. The put/call ratio of INSP is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

Inspire Medical Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire's proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

See all Inspire Medical Systems regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.