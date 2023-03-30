Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Immuneering (IMRX) with Neutral Recommendation

On March 30, 2023, Mizuho initiated coverage of Immuneering with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.02% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Immuneering is $16.32. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 64.02% from its latest reported closing price of $9.95.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Immuneering is $0MM, a decrease of 44.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.63.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,620K shares representing 13.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,663K shares, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMRX by 67.14% over the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 2,286K shares representing 8.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,141K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,185K shares, representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMRX by 65.98% over the last quarter.

PRHSX - T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Fund holds 1,582K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,621K shares, representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMRX by 69.01% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,295K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,295K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMRX by 65.33% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immuneering. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 7.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMRX is 0.04%, a decrease of 29.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.32% to 11,955K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.