Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Immatics (IMTX) with Buy Recommendation

On March 31, 2023, Mizuho initiated coverage of Immatics with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 164.86% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Immatics is $18.28. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 164.86% from its latest reported closing price of $6.90.

The projected annual revenue for Immatics is $43MM, a decrease of 75.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.45.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,958K shares representing 7.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,879K shares, representing an increase of 68.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMTX by 160.03% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 5,187K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,424K shares, representing an increase of 14.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMTX by 6.35% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 3,492K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,500K shares, representing an increase of 28.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMTX by 17.70% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 2,749K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,714K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMTX by 11.66% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 2,275K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,681K shares, representing an increase of 26.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMTX by 9.79% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immatics. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 16.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMTX is 0.21%, an increase of 31.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 50.55% to 36,949K shares. The put/call ratio of IMTX is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

Immatics N.V Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Immatics combines the discovery of true targets for cancer immunotherapies with the development of the right T cell receptors with the goal of enabling a robust and specific T cell response against these targets. This deep know-how is the foundation for our pipeline of Adoptive Cell Therapies and TCR Bispecifics as well as our partnerships with global leaders in the pharmaceutical industry. We are committed to delivering the power of T cells and to unlocking new avenues for patients in their fight against cancer.

