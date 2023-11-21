Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital (HASI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2023, Mizuho initiated coverage of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital (NYSE:HASI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.07% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital is 34.68. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 43.07% from its latest reported closing price of 24.24.

The projected annual revenue for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital is 164MM, an increase of 34.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 601 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HASI is 0.21%, a decrease of 4.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.09% to 120,388K shares. The put/call ratio of HASI is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,318K shares representing 9.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,896K shares, representing an increase of 4.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HASI by 6.47% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,928K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,888K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HASI by 11.28% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 4,924K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,975K shares, representing an increase of 19.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HASI by 94.03% over the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 3,418K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,018K shares, representing a decrease of 17.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HASI by 24.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,273K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,840K shares, representing an increase of 13.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HASI by 7.04% over the last quarter.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hannon Armstrong is the first U.S. public company solely dedicated to investments in climate solutions, providing capital to leading companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. With more than $7 billion in managed assets as of December 31, 2020, Hannon Armstrong's core purpose is to make climate-positive investments with superior risk-adjusted returns.

