Mizuho Initiates Coverage of General Motors (GM) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Mizuho initiated coverage of General Motors (NYSE:GM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.16% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for General Motors is $49.56. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 43.16% from its latest reported closing price of $34.62.

The projected annual revenue for General Motors is $165,001MM, an increase of 5.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.16.

General Motors Declares $0.09 Dividend

On February 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 3, 2023 received the payment on March 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the current share price of $34.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.04%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.57%, the lowest has been 0.86%, and the highest has been 8.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.61 (n=127).

The current dividend yield is 1.57 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.76%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jones Financial Companies Lllp holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 4.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GM by 99.96% over the last quarter.

Metis Global Partners holds 29K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 27.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GM by 99.92% over the last quarter.

NMFAX - Nationwide Dynamic U.S. Growth Fund holds 41K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing a decrease of 5.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GM by 7.88% over the last quarter.

Keybank National Association holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 16.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GM by 99.88% over the last quarter.

New World Advisors holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GM by 99.92% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2120 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Motors. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 1.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GM is 0.33%, a decrease of 10.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.96% to 1,370,826K shares. The put/call ratio of GM is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

General Motors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

General Motors is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet,Buick,GMC,Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands.

