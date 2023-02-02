Stocks
Mizuho Initiates Coverage of General Mills (GIS) with Neutral Recommendation

February 02, 2023 — 05:19 pm EST

On February 1, 2023, Mizuho initiated coverage of General Mills with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.74% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for General Mills is $83.24. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 6.74% from its latest reported closing price of $77.99.

The projected annual revenue for General Mills is $19,751MM, an increase of 1.98%. The projected annual EPS is $4.15, a decrease of 14.20%.

What are large shareholders doing?

GIS / General Mills, Inc. Ownership

Capital International Investors holds 36,994,875 shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,357,799 shares, representing a decrease of 3.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 5.03% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 26,207,590 shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,987,151 shares, representing a decrease of 2.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 4.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,763,081 shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,726,362 shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 6.06% over the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 17,135,990 shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,366,090 shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 9.10% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 14,623,910 shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,686,077 shares, representing a decrease of 14.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 0.29% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2428 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Mills. This is an increase of 85 owner(s) or 3.63%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GIS is 0.3523%, an increase of 4.0178%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.50% to 537,555K shares.

General Mills Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills' share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

