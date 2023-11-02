Mizuho Initiates Coverage of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 2, 2023, Mizuho initiated coverage of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 347.31% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is 32.38. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 347.31% from its latest reported closing price of 7.24.

The projected annual revenue for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is 34MM, a decrease of 19.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 193 funds or institutions reporting positions in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 10.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EYPT is 0.20%, an increase of 209.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.15% to 34,700K shares. The put/call ratio of EYPT is 2.68, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 5,065K shares representing 14.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,778K shares, representing a decrease of 14.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EYPT by 145.72% over the last quarter.

Essex Woodlands Management holds 4,191K shares representing 11.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 3,424K shares representing 9.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,395K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EYPT by 277.74% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 3,371K shares representing 9.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 3,200K shares representing 9.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 225K shares, representing an increase of 92.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EYPT by 3,477.14% over the last quarter.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EYP-1901 is a potential twice-yearly sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration. EYP-1901 leverages a bioerodible formulation of EyePoint's proprietary Durasert® sustained release technology with vorolanib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor. Vorolanib provided clear efficacy signals in two prior human trials in wet AMD as an orally delivered therapy with no significant ocular adverse events. EYP-1901 is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial initially targeting treatment of wet AMD, with the potential for additional indications in diabetic retinopathy and retinal vein occlusion.

