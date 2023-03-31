Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Erasca (ERAS) with Buy Recommendation

On March 30, 2023, Mizuho initiated coverage of Erasca with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 486.21% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Erasca is $17.00. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 486.21% from its latest reported closing price of $2.90.

The projected annual revenue for Erasca is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.43.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Arch Venture holds 11,056K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 10,813K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,506K shares, representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERAS by 45.55% over the last quarter.

PFM Health Sciences holds 4,797K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,265K shares, representing a decrease of 51.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERAS by 63.89% over the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 4,711K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,172K shares, representing an increase of 32.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERAS by 7.32% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 2,764K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 962K shares, representing an increase of 65.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERAS by 35.14% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 283 funds or institutions reporting positions in Erasca. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 10.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ERAS is 0.18%, a decrease of 21.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.90% to 87,988K shares. The put/call ratio of ERAS is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

Erasca Background Information

At Erasca, its name is its mission: To erase cancer. Erasca is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company was co-founded by leading pioneers in precision oncology and RAS targeting to create novel therapies and combination regimens designed to comprehensively shut down the RAS/MAPK pathway for the treatment of cancer. Erasca has assembled what the company believes to be the deepest RAS/MAPK pathway-focused pipeline in the industry. Erasca believes its team’s capabilities and experience, further guided by its scientific advisory board which includes the world’s leading experts in the RAS/MAPK pathway, uniquely position the company to achieve its bold mission of erasing cancer.

