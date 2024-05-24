Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Cartesian Therapeutics (RNAC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2024, Mizuho initiated coverage of Cartesian Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:RNAC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 104.32% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cartesian Therapeutics is 52.02. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 104.32% from its latest reported closing price of 25.46.

The projected annual revenue for Cartesian Therapeutics is 42MM, an increase of 62.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 162 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cartesian Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 12.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNAC is 0.01%, an increase of 57.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.76% to 56,064K shares. The put/call ratio of RNAC is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 10,917K shares representing 61.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,386K shares , representing an increase of 50.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNAC by 10.30% over the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 9,137K shares representing 51.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,799K shares representing 21.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,829K shares representing 15.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,485K shares , representing an increase of 12.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNAC by 42.75% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,499K shares representing 14.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,438K shares , representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNAC by 13.21% over the last quarter.

Cartesian Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

