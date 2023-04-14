Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Mizuho initiated coverage of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.02% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Axonics Modulation Technologies is $82.93. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 46.02% from its latest reported closing price of $56.79.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Axonics Modulation Technologies is $334MM, an increase of 21.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.98.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 225K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 180K shares, representing an increase of 20.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXNX by 5.74% over the last quarter.

TISEX - TIAA-CREF Quant Small-Cap Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 58K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 150K shares, representing a decrease of 160.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXNX by 68.01% over the last quarter.

Brinker Capital Investments holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 24K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OHIO NATIONAL FUND INC - ON BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Growth Portfolio holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 545 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axonics Modulation Technologies. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXNX is 0.30%, a decrease of 23.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.05% to 63,230K shares. The put/call ratio of AXNX is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

Axonics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Irvine, Calif., Axonics has developed and is commercializing novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices for patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction, and through its acquisition of Bulkamid®, offers a best-in-class urethral bulking agent for women with stress urinary incontinence. These conditions significantly impact quality of life. Overactive bladder affects an estimated 87 million adults in the U.S. and Europe, with an additional 40 million adults estimated to suffer from fecal incontinence. Stress urinary incontinence affects an estimated 20 million women in the U.S. alone. Axonics' clinically proven products are offered at hundreds of medical centers across the U.S. and abroad. Reimbursement coverage is well established in the U.S. and is a covered service in most European countries.

See all Axonics Modulation Technologies regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.