Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 2, 2023, Mizuho initiated coverage of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.79% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apellis Pharmaceuticals is 71.25. The forecasts range from a low of 44.44 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 42.79% from its latest reported closing price of 49.90.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Apellis Pharmaceuticals is 222MM, a decrease of 18.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 733 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apellis Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 6.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APLS is 0.40%, a decrease of 3.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.50% to 121,093K shares. The put/call ratio of APLS is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 11,111K shares representing 9.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,072K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,590K shares, representing an increase of 35.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 98.07% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,664K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,278K shares, representing a decrease of 24.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 653.58% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 5,895K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,101K shares, representing an increase of 30.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 55.00% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,639K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,761K shares, representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 28.45% over the last quarter.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. Leaders in targeted C3 therapies, the company aims to develop transformative therapies for a broad range of debilitating diseases that are driven by excessive activation of the complement cascade, including those within hematology, ophthalmology, nephrology, and neurology.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.