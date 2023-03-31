Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Amplify YieldShares Oil Hedged MLP Income ETF (AMLX) with Buy Recommendation

On March 31, 2023, Mizuho initiated coverage of Amplify YieldShares Oil Hedged MLP Income ETF with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.79% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amplify YieldShares Oil Hedged MLP Income ETF is $51.20. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 84.79% from its latest reported closing price of $27.71.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Amplify YieldShares Oil Hedged MLP Income ETF is $178MM, an increase of 700.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.35.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,506K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,225K shares, representing an increase of 18.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMLX by 49.10% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,279K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,041K shares, representing an increase of 18.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMLX by 49.24% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,155K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 763K shares, representing an increase of 33.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMLX by 79.90% over the last quarter.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 775K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VISGX - Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund Investor Shares holds 741K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 602K shares, representing an increase of 18.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMLX by 54.52% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 147 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amplify YieldShares Oil Hedged MLP Income ETF. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 18.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMLX is 0.24%, an increase of 34.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 41.59% to 12,502K shares. The put/call ratio of AMLX is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.