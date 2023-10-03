Mizuho Initiates Coverage of American Water Works (AWK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2023, Mizuho initiated coverage of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.50% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Water Works is 163.46. The forecasts range from a low of 140.39 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 36.50% from its latest reported closing price of 119.75.

The projected annual revenue for American Water Works is 4,128MM, an increase of 1.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.83.

American Water Works Declares $0.71 Dividend

On July 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.71 per share ($2.83 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 8, 2023 received the payment on September 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.71 per share.

At the current share price of $119.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.36%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.67%, the lowest has been 1.31%, and the highest has been 2.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.21 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 3.28 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1676 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Water Works. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AWK is 0.32%, a decrease of 2.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.49% to 176,389K shares. The put/call ratio of AWK is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pictet Asset Management holds 6,132K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,651K shares, representing a decrease of 8.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWK by 46.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,093K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,970K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWK by 8.24% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 5,496K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,680K shares, representing a decrease of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWK by 9.30% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 5,114K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,586K shares, representing an increase of 10.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWK by 826.56% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,634K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,503K shares, representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWK by 9.16% over the last quarter.

American Water Works Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ith a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing.

