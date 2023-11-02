Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 2, 2023, Mizuho initiated coverage of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 375.02% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adverum Biotechnologies is 4.34. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 375.02% from its latest reported closing price of 0.91.

The projected annual revenue for Adverum Biotechnologies is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.48.

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adverum Biotechnologies. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADVM is 0.23%, an increase of 25.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.39% to 64,252K shares. The put/call ratio of ADVM is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

Commodore Capital holds 10,000K shares representing 9.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares, representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADVM by 227.20% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 6,902K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,472K shares, representing a decrease of 8.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADVM by 36.83% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 5,592K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Versant Venture Management holds 5,068K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,561K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,558K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADVM by 620.96% over the last quarter.

Adverum Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious ocular and rare diseases. Adverum is advancing the clinical development of its novel gene therapy candidate, ADVM-022, as a one-time, intravitreal injection for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

