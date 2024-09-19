Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2024, Mizuho initiated coverage of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.94% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Northern Oil and Gas is $50.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 39.94% from its latest reported closing price of $36.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Northern Oil and Gas is 2,308MM, an increase of 17.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 727 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northern Oil and Gas. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 2.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOG is 0.31%, an increase of 2.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.40% to 126,812K shares. The put/call ratio of NOG is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,937K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,172K shares , representing a decrease of 3.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOG by 6.43% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 5,566K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,014K shares , representing an increase of 9.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOG by 1.27% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,148K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,556K shares , representing an increase of 11.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOG by 90.82% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 2,855K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,785K shares , representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOG by 3.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,829K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,809K shares , representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOG by 8.26% over the last quarter.

Northern Oil and Gas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. is a company with a primary strategy of investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the Williston Basin Bakken and Three Forks play in North Dakota and Montana.

