Mizuho Initiates Coverage of NiSource (NI) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2024, Mizuho initiated coverage of NiSource (NYSE:NI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.40% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for NiSource is $31.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 8.40% from its latest reported closing price of $29.21 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NiSource is 6,068MM, an increase of 15.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,327 funds or institutions reporting positions in NiSource. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NI is 0.29%, an increase of 0.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.36% to 493,183K shares. The put/call ratio of NI is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 18,892K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,633K shares , representing a decrease of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NI by 80.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,125K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,906K shares , representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NI by 3.52% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 11,685K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,413K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,092K shares , representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NI by 5.22% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 9,970K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,272K shares , representing an increase of 27.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NI by 47.74% over the last quarter.

NiSource Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NiSource Inc. is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, NiSource's approximately 7,500 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index and the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index and has been named by Forbes magazine among America's Best Large Employers since 2016.

