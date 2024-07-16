Mizuho Initiates Coverage of NiSource (LSE:0K87) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2024, Mizuho initiated coverage of NiSource (LSE:0K87) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.60% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for NiSource is 31.76 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 27.36 GBX to a high of 34.76 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 5.60% from its latest reported closing price of 30.08 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for NiSource is 5,914MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,327 funds or institutions reporting positions in NiSource. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K87 is 0.29%, an increase of 1.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.50% to 494,346K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 18,892K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,633K shares , representing a decrease of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K87 by 80.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,125K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,906K shares , representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K87 by 3.52% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 11,685K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,413K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,092K shares , representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K87 by 5.22% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 9,970K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,272K shares , representing an increase of 27.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K87 by 47.74% over the last quarter.

