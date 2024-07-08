Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Neumora Therapeutics (NMRA) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 8, 2024, Mizuho initiated coverage of Neumora Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:NMRA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 151.27% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Neumora Therapeutics is $25.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 151.27% from its latest reported closing price of $10.25 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Neumora Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 194 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neumora Therapeutics. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 44.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMRA is 0.15%, an increase of 22.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.41% to 52,935K shares. The put/call ratio of NMRA is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Softbank Group holds 7,647K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MIC Capital Management UK LLP holds 4,461K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,584K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company.

ICONIQ Capital holds 3,399K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST holds 3,309K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.