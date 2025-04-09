Mizuho Initiates Coverage of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Mizuho initiated coverage of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.62% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for National Storage Affiliates Trust is $41.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $46.72. The average price target represents an increase of 26.62% from its latest reported closing price of $32.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for National Storage Affiliates Trust is 985MM, an increase of 30.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 707 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Storage Affiliates Trust. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSA is 0.17%, an increase of 22.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 85,416K shares. The put/call ratio of NSA is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 6,679K shares representing 8.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,173K shares , representing an increase of 7.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 14.04% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,785K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,805K shares , representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 8.24% over the last quarter.

WGROX - Wasatch Core Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 2,641K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,423K shares , representing an increase of 8.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 12.77% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 2,548K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,537K shares , representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 19.43% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,268K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,184K shares , representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 21.56% over the last quarter.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Denver, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

