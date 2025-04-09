Mizuho Initiates Coverage of National Storage Affiliates Trust (BMV:NSA) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Mizuho initiated coverage of National Storage Affiliates Trust (BMV:NSA) with a Neutral recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 6,679K shares representing 8.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,173K shares , representing an increase of 7.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 14.04% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,785K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,805K shares , representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 8.24% over the last quarter.

WGROX - Wasatch Core Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 2,641K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,423K shares , representing an increase of 8.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 12.77% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 2,548K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,537K shares , representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 19.43% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,268K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,184K shares , representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 21.56% over the last quarter.

