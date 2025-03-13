Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Moody's (LSE:0K36) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2025, Mizuho initiated coverage of Moody's (LSE:0K36) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.31% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Moody's is 544.54 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 413.93 GBX to a high of 630.68 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 13.31% from its latest reported closing price of 480.57 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Moody's is 6,547MM, a decrease of 7.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,137 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moody's. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 3.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K36 is 0.44%, an increase of 105.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.69% to 181,310K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 24,670K shares representing 13.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TCI Fund Management holds 13,247K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,824K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,905K shares , representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K36 by 3.33% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,218K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,101K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K36 by 2.95% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,681K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,612K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K36 by 48.74% over the last quarter.

