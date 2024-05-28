Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Medpace Holdings (MEDP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2024, Mizuho initiated coverage of Medpace Holdings (NasdaqGS:MEDP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.16% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Medpace Holdings is 457.57. The forecasts range from a low of 398.95 to a high of $504.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.16% from its latest reported closing price of 390.55.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Medpace Holdings is 1,969MM, an increase of 0.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,135 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medpace Holdings. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 5.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEDP is 0.35%, an increase of 4.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.98% to 29,126K shares. The put/call ratio of MEDP is 2.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 974K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,186K shares , representing a decrease of 21.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEDP by 2.82% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 816K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 723K shares , representing an increase of 11.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEDP by 87.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 772K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 708K shares , representing an increase of 8.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEDP by 23.45% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 726K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 708K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEDP by 21.72% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 625K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 590K shares , representing an increase of 5.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEDP by 17.82% over the last quarter.

Medpace Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Medpace is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization (CRO) providing Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace's mission is to accelerate the global development of safe and effective medical therapeutics through its high-science and disciplined operating approach that leverages regulatory and therapeutic expertise across all major areas including oncology, cardiology, metabolic disease, endocrinology, central nervous system and anti-viral and anti-infective. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Medpace employs approximately 3,400 people across 37 countries.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.