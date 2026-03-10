Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Maze Therapeutics (MAZE) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2026, Mizuho initiated coverage of Maze Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:MAZE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.60% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Maze Therapeutics is $51.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 14.60% from its latest reported closing price of $45.06 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Maze Therapeutics is 1MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 162 funds or institutions reporting positions in Maze Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 7.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAZE is 0.73%, an increase of 23.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.00% to 47,342K shares. The put/call ratio of MAZE is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 4,567K shares representing 9.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Trv Gp Iv holds 4,474K shares representing 9.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,074K shares , representing a decrease of 35.76%.

Deep Track Capital holds 4,246K shares representing 8.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,949K shares , representing an increase of 7.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAZE by 9.77% over the last quarter.

Arch Venture holds 4,120K shares representing 8.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,143K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 752K shares , representing an increase of 76.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAZE by 139.18% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.