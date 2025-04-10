Mizuho Initiates Coverage of MannKind (MNKD) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2025, Mizuho initiated coverage of MannKind (NasdaqGM:MNKD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 117.48% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for MannKind is $10.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 117.48% from its latest reported closing price of $4.69 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MannKind is 400MM, an increase of 40.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 450 funds or institutions reporting positions in MannKind. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNKD is 0.10%, an increase of 8.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.14% to 191,930K shares. The put/call ratio of MNKD is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 8,750K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nitorum Capital holds 8,747K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,158K shares , representing a decrease of 4.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNKD by 11.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,205K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,095K shares , representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNKD by 2.10% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 7,165K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,824K shares , representing an increase of 4.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNKD by 3.41% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,374K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,339K shares , representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNKD by 1.63% over the last quarter.

Mannkind Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MannKind Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, its first FDA-approved product and the only inhaled ultra rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. MannKind is headquartered in Westlake Village, California, and has a state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Danbury, Connecticut.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.