Mizuho Initiates Coverage of LifeMD (LFMD) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 4, 2024, Mizuho initiated coverage of LifeMD (NasdaqGM:LFMD) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 110.53% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for LifeMD is $12.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 110.53% from its latest reported closing price of $6.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for LifeMD is 213MM, an increase of 10.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 210 funds or institutions reporting positions in LifeMD. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 45.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LFMD is 0.04%, an increase of 46.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.13% to 20,371K shares. The put/call ratio of LFMD is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 1,508K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,498K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFMD by 38.48% over the last quarter.

DWAS - Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF holds 1,093K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 939K shares , representing an increase of 14.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFMD by 14.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 933K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 839K shares , representing an increase of 10.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFMD by 20.21% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 901K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 786K shares , representing an increase of 12.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFMD by 14.88% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 893K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company.

LifeMD Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LifeMD, Inc. (formerly Conversion Labs) is a leading telehealth company that is transforming the healthcare landscape with direct-to-patient product and service offerings. LifeMD's telemedicine platform enables virtual access to affordable and convenient medical treatment from licensed providers and, when appropriate, prescription medications and over-the-counter products delivered directly to the patient's home.

