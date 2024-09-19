Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Kosmos Energy (KOS) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2024, Mizuho initiated coverage of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 91.40% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Kosmos Energy is $8.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $11.02. The average price target represents an increase of 91.40% from its latest reported closing price of $4.29 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kosmos Energy is 2,599MM, an increase of 36.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 599 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kosmos Energy. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 7.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KOS is 0.28%, an increase of 12.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 554,243K shares. The put/call ratio of KOS is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management holds 26,312K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,145K shares , representing an increase of 4.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 2.32% over the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 25,233K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,406K shares , representing an increase of 7.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 6.86% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 24,814K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,177K shares , representing an increase of 14.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 6.06% over the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 20,248K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,629K shares , representing an increase of 8.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 5.77% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 19,553K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,654K shares , representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 3.22% over the last quarter.

Kosmos Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kosmos is a full-cycle deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused along the Atlantic Margins. Its key assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S.Gulf of Mexico, as well as a world-class gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. As an ethical and transparent company, Kosmos is committed to doing things the right way. The Company's Business Principles articulate its commitment to transparency, ethics, human rights, safety and the environment.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.