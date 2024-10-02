Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2024, Mizuho initiated coverage of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.88% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Kodiak Gas Services is $33.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $36.96. The average price target represents an increase of 10.88% from its latest reported closing price of $29.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kodiak Gas Services is 890MM, a decrease of 9.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 330 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kodiak Gas Services. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 14.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KGS is 0.15%, an increase of 10.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.14% to 27,819K shares. The put/call ratio of KGS is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 2,285K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,302K shares , representing an increase of 43.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGS by 84.83% over the last quarter.

Ion Asset Management holds 1,266K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,531K shares , representing a decrease of 20.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGS by 42.97% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,216K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 738K shares , representing an increase of 39.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGS by 61.61% over the last quarter.

MLPEX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund Class C holds 1,150K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares , representing an increase of 85.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGS by 600.98% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 1,080K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,088K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGS by 12.63% over the last quarter.

