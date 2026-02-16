Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Immix Biopharma (IMMX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 9, 2026, Mizuho initiated coverage of Immix Biopharma (NasdaqCM:IMMX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.98% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Immix Biopharma is $12.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 66.98% from its latest reported closing price of $7.33 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Immix Biopharma is 12MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immix Biopharma. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 30.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMMX is 0.05%, an increase of 138.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 252.86% to 9,324K shares. The put/call ratio of IMMX is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eventide Asset Management holds 2,549K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,979K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares , representing an increase of 97.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMMX by 7,975.60% over the last quarter.

Bleichroeder holds 1,000K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 850K shares , representing an increase of 15.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMMX by 165.74% over the last quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Holdings holds 986K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company.

Franklin Resources holds 980K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company.

